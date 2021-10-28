Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$6.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.28.

Chart Industries stock opened at $169.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.35. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

