Charter Communications (CHTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $5.66 per share for the quarter.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $714.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $764.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.83.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.29.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charter Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Charter Communications worth $473,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

