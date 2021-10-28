Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price lifted by Cormark to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

TSE:CHW traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 108,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,599. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$13.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 37.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.39 million and a PE ratio of 10.25.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesswood Group news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$39,375.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,884,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,824,397.65. Insiders acquired a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $123,417 over the last three months.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

