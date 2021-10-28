Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price lifted by Cormark to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.28% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
TSE:CHW traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 108,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,599. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$13.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 37.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.39 million and a PE ratio of 10.25.
In other Chesswood Group news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$39,375.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,884,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,824,397.65. Insiders acquired a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $123,417 over the last three months.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
