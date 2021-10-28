Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $16,763,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 533,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chimerix by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $451.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.59. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

