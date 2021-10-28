Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,992.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,766.06 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,876.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,642.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

