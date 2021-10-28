Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.28. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2021 earnings at $11.77 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $190.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.39. The company has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a 12-month low of $125.56 and a 12-month high of $196.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

