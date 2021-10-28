Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $220.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $196.87 and last traded at $195.36, with a volume of 55842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.27.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.