Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHDN traded down $12.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.30. The stock had a trading volume of 315,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,435. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.43 and a 200 day moving average of $208.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.71.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

