Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $12.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.30. 315,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,435. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.01.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

