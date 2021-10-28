CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$32.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

CI Financial stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CI Financial by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 84,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

