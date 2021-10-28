CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00. The company traded as high as C$28.55 and last traded at C$28.49, with a volume of 207476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.85.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.4114684 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.59%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

