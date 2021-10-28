CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ETR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

NYSE ETR opened at $103.11 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.