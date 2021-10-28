CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $82.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

