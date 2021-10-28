CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,719,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,238,000 after acquiring an additional 142,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

TT stock opened at $177.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day moving average of $184.61. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $123.30 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

