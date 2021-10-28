CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after buying an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,614,000 after buying an additional 88,814 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

