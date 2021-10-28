CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 42,152 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,152 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.16% of Celestica worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,230 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,911,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 681,894.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 425,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

CLS stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

