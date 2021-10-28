CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The New York Times by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

