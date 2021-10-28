CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 654.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,454,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $83.37.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

