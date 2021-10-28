CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $714.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $764.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $717.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

