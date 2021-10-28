CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $858,000 Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,880,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,751,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,355,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

