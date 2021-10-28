CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,888 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. Research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

