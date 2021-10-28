CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,088 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in frontdoor by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

