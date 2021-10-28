CIBC Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$78.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.92.

TSE:STN opened at C$67.56 on Monday. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 39.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.82.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6819448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

