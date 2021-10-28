Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a 570.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Daiwa Securities Group stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

