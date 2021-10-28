Citigroup Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $120.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.53.
NYSE EW opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,761,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,437,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
