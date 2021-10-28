Citigroup Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $120.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

NYSE EW opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,761,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,437,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

