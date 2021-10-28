Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 505,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

XOM opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

