Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 355 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KORP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $52.13 on Thursday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42.

