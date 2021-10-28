Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 277.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,531 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 152.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.55%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

