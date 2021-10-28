Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 4,441 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 144.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 259,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $89,254.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.41. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

