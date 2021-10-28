Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marriott International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock opened at $159.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

