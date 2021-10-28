Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to announce ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.54). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.26) to ($5.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

CRXT opened at $4.21 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

