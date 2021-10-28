CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $17.43

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $18.20. CleanSpark shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 5,591 shares traded.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $673.74 million, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,914 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,925,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 617.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 591,191 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,914,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 618.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

