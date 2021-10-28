ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 60.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $26.80 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

