ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 60.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $26.80 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
