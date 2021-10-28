CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54, RTT News reports. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,293. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

