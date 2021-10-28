CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.630-$2.650 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.