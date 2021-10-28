Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 147,264 shares.The stock last traded at $55.34 and had previously closed at $54.88.

KOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.244 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.6% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

