Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 419,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,335. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coeur Mining stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of Coeur Mining worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

