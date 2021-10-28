Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 371.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.97% of Cogent Biosciences worth $21,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $325.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.99.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

COGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.