Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,590. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

