Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones Sells 11,191 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 11,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $3,626,667.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
COIN opened at $311.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $859,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
