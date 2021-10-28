Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones Sells 11,191 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 11,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $3,626,667.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COIN opened at $311.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $859,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

