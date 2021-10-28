Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,740 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.01% of Comerica worth $579,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

CMA stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $742,566. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

