Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “
Shares of CBU stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.63. 231,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $82.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Community Bank System by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Community Bank System
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
