Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of CBU stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.63. 231,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Community Bank System by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

