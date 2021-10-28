Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €151.13 ($177.79).

ML opened at €135.40 ($159.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €136.55 and a 200 day moving average of €132.20. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

