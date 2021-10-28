Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €143.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €143.00 ($168.24) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €151.13 ($177.79).

ML stock opened at €135.40 ($159.29) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The business has a fifty day moving average of €136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €132.20.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

