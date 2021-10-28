Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 943.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,853 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 770,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606,532 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth about $3,390,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 486,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the period. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBD opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

