Comparing CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIT Group and Carter Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.56 -$615.30 million ($0.70) -70.69 Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.32 -$45.86 million N/A N/A

Carter Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CIT Group.

Volatility & Risk

CIT Group has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CIT Group and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

CIT Group currently has a consensus price target of $45.58, suggesting a potential downside of 7.88%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than CIT Group.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group 20.29% 13.49% 1.25% Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

