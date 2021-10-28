Comparing Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sequans Communications and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -59.88% N/A -34.83% Beam Global -91.34% -24.37% -21.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sequans Communications and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00 Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.19%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.17%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Beam Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sequans Communications and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $50.92 million 3.27 -$54.48 million ($1.28) -3.48 Beam Global $6.21 million 29.82 -$5.21 million ($0.84) -32.96

Beam Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sequans Communications. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sequans Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats Beam Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded by Georges Karam and Bertrand Debray in September 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

