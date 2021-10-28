CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €72.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €82.50 ($97.06).

Shares of COP opened at €71.15 ($83.71) on Monday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €76.34 and a 200-day moving average of €71.49.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

