Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $429,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of CPSI opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

