Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Comstock Resources posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 176,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after acquiring an additional 616,722 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,945,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares during the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 135,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.72.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

